Now Police have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following the theft in Harrogate.

The incident happened at B&Q Harrogate retail park, at around 6.30pm on Monday, December 4, 2023.

North Yorkshire Police said two men entered the store separately and stole an armchair worth nearly £100.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images, as they may have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email Jamie.Kennerley@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for Jamie Kennerley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230230758 when passing on information.