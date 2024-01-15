North Yorkshire Police has now released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the collision.

The incident is said to have happened at The Riverside Farm Pub in Shipton Road on the outskirts of York in November.

The CCTV did not capture a registration number, police added.

A force spokesperson said: "Officers want to identify the woman pictured here, as they believe she may have information that could help their inquiries."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC1668 Henderson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230209964.