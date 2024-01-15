A man suffered facial and head injuries in an attack in a North Yorkshire town.
Police today issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident in Harrogate.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident involved two men, with one suffering injuries to his face and head. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.
It happened in Station Parade at around 6.15am on Sunday, November 12 and police inquiries are ongoing.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."
Anyone with any information is asked to email jonathan.carass2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC193 Carass.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12230215138 when passing on information.
