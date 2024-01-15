North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of the man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident, which took place on Monday, December 4, at about 8.05pm.

A spokesperson for the force said the group entered the Co-op in Hull Road in York and they put the items in a bag before leaving without paying.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image, as they believe they may have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email: Jamie.Kennerley@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call 101, select option 2 and ask for Jamie Kennerley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information onto Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230230288 when passing on information.