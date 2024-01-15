North Yorkshire Police said the theft happened at One Stop Community Shop in Devonshire Place, Harrogate, at 7.40am on Friday, December 1.

A police spokesperson said: “A man entered the store, looked to see where the staff were, before taking several bottles of wine and then left without paying for them.

“Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image, as they may have information that will help the investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to email jamie.kennerley@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for Jamie Kennerley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information onto Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230228824 when passing on information.