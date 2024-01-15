Officers were trying to trace the next of kin of David Dicken from Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police are asking for people's help to locate Mr Dicken's family members after he died on Saturday (January 13).

A police spokesman said: "There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

"Officers from North Yorkshire Police are looking to identify any next of kin for Mr Dicken.

"It’s believed that he may have family in London or Birmingham."

If you can help, please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 01609 643168.