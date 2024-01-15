POLICE are appealing for help after the death of a 68-year-old man from North Yorkshire.
Officers were trying to trace the next of kin of David Dicken from Scarborough.
Read next:
- Well-known high street name closes another York shop
- Burglar strikes in York - police appeal for help from the public
- 'I live in grief' - York family in desperate plea to find out what happened to Lizzie
North Yorkshire Police are asking for people's help to locate Mr Dicken's family members after he died on Saturday (January 13).
A police spokesman said: "There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
"Officers from North Yorkshire Police are looking to identify any next of kin for Mr Dicken.
"It’s believed that he may have family in London or Birmingham."
If you can help, please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 01609 643168.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article