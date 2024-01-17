According to The Telegraph online, a YouGov survey said that the Labour party would gain the York Outer seat from the Conservative party if a national ballot was held tomorrow.

Julian Sturdy MP has represented York Outer for the Tories since its boundaries were last changed in May 2010.

The Conservative majority was 9,985 at the 2019 general election, from 74,673 votes and a turnout of 74.1 per cent.

The national newspaper said that nearly 14,000 people were surveyed in Britain between December 22 and January 3 with the question: ‘If a general election was held tomorrow, how would each constituency vote?'

The YouGov survey predicted that nationally, Conservatives would retain just 169 seats in Parliament as Labour swept to power with 385.

It also said that the survey was the "most significant warning siren for the Conservative party from any poll since 2019".

Luke Charters, Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for York Outer, said: “It’s not surprising that people in York Outer are fed up with the Conservatives after 14 years of decline.



“This is exactly what we’re hearing on the doorstep with families facing falling living standards all whilst we have an invisible Conservative MP.



“But the Conservatives will do everything they can to cling on to power after 14 years of failure.

"Although this poll is positive, I’m taking nothing for granted, and will be working flat out to earn every vote.”

Julian Sturdy MP said: "Having been out and about talking to residents, my experience on the doorstep does not reflect the results of this poll.

“While the mood is certainly difficult and the Government must listen to the concerns of voters, there is no appetite for a Labour government led by Keir Starmer.

“Ultimately though, the only poll that counts is election day and I will continue to work on behalf of all my constituents without distraction as I have done for the last fourteen years."

Results from the same survey suggest that the Labour Party would retain York Central along with Selby and Ainsty, where Keir Mather MP gained the seat in a by-election in July 2023.

The YouGov survey also suggested that the constituency of Harrogate and Knaresborough would see a Liberal Democrat gain from the Conservative party.