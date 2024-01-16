Curlew View Yurt in Whitby made the top 10 “reset stays” according to Airbnb and is situated in the North Yorkshire Moors National Park.

Airbnb said: "With January underway, and many making their travel plans for the year

ahead, Airbnb has uncovered a trend in ‘off-grid’ stays - witnessing a 98.7% growth in searches

made for off-grid homes in the UK - comparing Jan 2023 vs Jan 2022.

"With ‘slow living’ on TikTok seeing people embrace a slower pace of life and prioritising regular

rest breaks (so far amassing over 1.4B views), there is a clear desire to put a higher emphasis

on physical and mental wellbeing in 2024.

"So, to help put ‘slow living’ and those all-important work/life balance goals into practice, Airbnb

has rounded up 10 of the most wishlisted ‘reset stays’ to book this January – featured within

Airbnb’s ‘off-the-grid’ category – perfect for slowing down the pace of life, getting a proper

night’s sleep, and recouping your energy."

Why is Curlew View Yurt in Whitby one of the best ‘restful’ UK getaways?





Airbnb commented: “This secluded retreat comes complete with a BBQ area, fire pit and views of the North Yorkshire Moors National Park.

“The space is just a 20-minute walk away from the village of Lealholm, which has many amenities including a pub, shop, garden centre and tea rooms.”

On Airbnb, the Curlew View Yurt host says: “Our Yurt has been lovingly designed to be both beautiful and practical. In the middle of the Yurt is a kings size bed and round the sides is a bistro set, dresser and drawers, a butchers block for everything kitchen related and of course a windy smithy woodburning stove.

“The power is provided by solar panels and there are four USB ports which you can use.”

You can see the full property profile for Curlew View Yurt on the Airbnb website here.

The top 10 best 'reset stays’ on Airbnb for a ‘wellness’ UK getaway

Boulder Field Cabin & Hot Tub, Birchover

The Hide Out Hut, near Rye

Unique glamping experience, East Cambridgeshire

Shepherd’s hut on a farm, Harborough

Hoots treehouse in Mayfield

Cabin home in Fintry

Curlew View Yurt in Whitby

Big Cwtch shepherd hut, Kidwelly

The Otters Holt cottage, Barn in Powys

Rectory Farm Retreat, Oxfordshire

Amanda Cupples, general manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: “From hidden tree

houses nestled within Sussex’s stunning countryside, to off-grid cabins in Scotland, Airbnb

provides guests with many different types of accommodation to choose from when it comes to

getting in some rest and reset time.

"After navigating the challenges of the pandemic and feeling the need to be busier than ever, it's no surprise that in 2024 we are yearning for a slower pace of life and making time for ourselves.

"Plotting dedicated time to recalibrate away from life’s day-to-day distractions and hustle and bustle is particularly important in the New Year and our Hosts have opened up their doors, with options to suit every traveller’s taste and budget.”