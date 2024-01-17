Greenwich Leisure Ltd (GLL) acquired 100 per cent of the stadium's shares in September 2023, taking control of the stadium management company (SMC).

The group is responsible for operating City of York Council's leisure and stadium facilities, including Yearsley pool, York Leisure centre and the LNER stadium.

GLL published its annual performance report ahead of a council scrutiny committee meeting on January 22.

In the report, data from a monitoring period between April 2022 and November 2023 showed that 342,918 tickets were sold across the 153 fixtures hosted at the stadium.

Across the three parties that host fixtures at the ground, 65.8 per cent of tickets were sold for fixtures hosted by York City FC, York RLFC contributed 17.2 per cent of ticket sales, and the SMC contributed 16.9 per cent.

READ NEXT:

The SMC hosted the lion share of the fixtures, with 60 held on behalf of various hosts during the monitoring period. Hosts included the Rugby League World Cup 2021, RFL, Leeds United, Leeds United U21s, Hull City U21s and Sheffield United U21s.

With the past 18 months contributing 75 per cent of ticket sales in the stadium's short, two and a half year lifespan, the council facility is continuing to grow.

GLL added in the report that £289,000 has been invested into the stadium's infrastructure since the start of the monitoring period. The workforce has also grown to include five full time staff, five part time, and an additional 37 "casual" workers.

Elsewhere in the report, a spokesperson for GLL said: "The SMC’s funds are provided on a ‘non for profit’ basis – any surplus being reinvested into the stadium’s assets or operations, rather than distributed to private owners."

Over the next six months, the SMC is on track to finish its three-year "consolidation" phase. Progressing onto a "growth" phase, which was outlined by GLL as: "Using the above (consolidation phase) to provide a platform for value creation and showcasing the stadium as a community asset with opportunities for continuous commercial and awareness building initiatives in the foreseeable future."