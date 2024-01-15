Tim Wilson has taken over as principal of Stagecoach York, which offers part-time training in singing, acting and dancing for those aged between four and 18.

He has been a singing teacher at the school for 15 years and a spokesperson for Stagecoach said he is also involved in the day-to-day running of music teaching and extra-curricular music support in various Yorkshire primary schools.

Read next:

Two people freed from vehicle after crash in North Yorkshire

Police renew appeal after assault near York village left man hospitalised

'Distressed' man in care of police after search of York river bank

Tim said: “I’m excited by the opportunity to build a strong, creative programme that will challenge the talented children of York, whilst being fun, educational, stimulating and rewarding for them.

“Our work will give them the opportunity to experience a variety of performing arts and be inspired and encouraged to realise their potential.”

“We have been extremely busy planning activities and the year ahead, including some exciting events and upcoming performances at the Jorvik Viking Festival, York Community Choir Festival, and our in-house show of The Little Mermaid.”

The new principal has a degree in performing arts and a masters degree in community music along with directorial experience in classical theatre and Shakespearean performances.