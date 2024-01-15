Creatives from across York are set to come together for a night of music, spoken word poetry, comedy and more at an event in the city centre.
Navigators Art and Performance will hold its third event at the Basement, below City Screen off Coney Street, on Saturday, January 27, from 7pm.
Richard Kitchen, one of the group’s founders, describes it as a ‘fluid collective’ bringing together people in York with shared interests in the arts.
On what to expect at the upcoming event he told The Press: “Good music, good words, good laughs.”
Tickets are priced at £10, which goes towards funding the event and paying the artists.
The Basement gig follows a folk night the group held at the Black Swan in Peasholme Green earlier this month.
Read next:
- Train drivers in York to stage fresh strikes over pay - here's when
- Post Office scandal teaches us that computer systems are not totally reliable
- Cold snap to continue in York with more freezing temperatures this week
It was held on Saturday, January 6, to celebrate Twelfth Night and brought together a range of folk musicians in York.
Looking ahead, the group is preparing for more events this year, including for International Women’s Week on Saturday, March 23.
It also hopes to host a larger event at the Barbican in summer.
For more information, visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/navigators-art-performance or follow Navigators Art and Performance on Instagram (@navigatorsart).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here