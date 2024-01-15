Navigators Art and Performance will hold its third event at the Basement, below City Screen off Coney Street, on Saturday, January 27, from 7pm.

Richard Kitchen, one of the group’s founders, describes it as a ‘fluid collective’ bringing together people in York with shared interests in the arts.

On what to expect at the upcoming event he told The Press: “Good music, good words, good laughs.”

Navigators Art and Performance will hold its third event at the Basement, below City Screen off Coney Street, on Saturday, January 27 (Image: Supplied)

Tickets are priced at £10, which goes towards funding the event and paying the artists.

The Basement gig follows a folk night the group held at the Black Swan in Peasholme Green earlier this month.

Read next:

It was held on Saturday, January 6, to celebrate Twelfth Night and brought together a range of folk musicians in York.

Looking ahead, the group is preparing for more events this year, including for International Women’s Week on Saturday, March 23.

It also hopes to host a larger event at the Barbican in summer.

For more information, visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/navigators-art-performance or follow Navigators Art and Performance on Instagram (@navigatorsart).