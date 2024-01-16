David Raikes, from South Bank, York, decided to take action after feeling unwell and suffering joint pain, which was hampering his ability to play his beloved game of golf.

At the start of 2023 he joined personal training studio, Definition Body Coaching in Nether Poppleton.

Since then, David has completed a three and a half stone weight loss transformation, and has now scooped the "best change" award as voted for by other studio members.

David said: "The biggest impact has been on my mental health and outlook.

"I've just focussed on my own small goals whilst losing the weight and I cannot believe the positive impact it has had on my life.

"It has increased my energy, concentration, and I'm much more productive at work."

David, who works as a general manager in health and social care, said he has had many unsuccessful attempts at exercise and weight loss in the past. He added: "This time I'm winning with it, and you can too".

Definition body Coaching co-founder Carl Ward has been training David since he joined and said: "David has been so consistent. We wouldn't let him fail this time. He has ticked all the right boxes again and again. I understand why our clients chose him."

David is now happily back on the golf course since his successful transformation.