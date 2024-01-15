North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for CCTV footage after the window of Big Maya’s Jerk restaurant in Scarborough was damaged.

They are also asking for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

North Yorkshire Police say that the incident took place on Wednesday, January 3, between 12.30pm and 2pm. The restaurant is located on 3B-3C Hoxton Road in Scarborough.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information that could assist the investigation to email: colette.calderwood@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call 101, select option 2 and ask for Colette Calderwood.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident number 12240001497.