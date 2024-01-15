The popular annual arts event returns this year during the weekends of Saturday and Sunday 13 -14 April and 20 - 21 April.

Artists who live or work within a 10 mile radius of York look forward to welcoming visitors across these two weekends so more than 150 talented makers can show and sell their work, giving visitors an insight into their inspirations, methods and expertise.

The weekends, from 10am to 5pm, promise something for everyone and every budget, traditional and contemporary painting and print, illustration, drawing and ceramics, glass and sculpture, jewellery, textiles, mixed media, photography and installation art.

READ MORE:

Now in its 23rd year the YOS team chose from applications from regular artists and new, some from York, some new to the city, bringing a wealth of diverse work.

The York Open Studios mantra is consistent: to bring stimulating and diverse work to buyers and those interested to see the creative process.

York Open Studios is an annual not-for-profit event which represents the best of artists and makers living or working within a ten-mile radius of the city.

Charmian Ottaway, committee member and contemporary designer jeweller said: “These weekends are a firm fixture in the cultural calendar and this year, we have a brilliant line up again.

“Whether you’re a collector or someone who just takes a liking to a piece of work, we’re more than happy to welcome all our visitors to our workspaces.

“Our downloadable or printed map will help you plan your day, whether that’s to find the type of work and medium that appeals to you, find an artist with whom you already have an interest or check out new artists and their work to inspire you.

“These weekends are perfect for both the ‘drop-in’ visitor, paired with some other fun experience in our great city, or it’s a chance to really immerse yourself in their work and meet some extraordinarily talented people.”

Perennial favourites such as Wilf Williams, Lucie Wake and Chiu-i-wu bring new work in 2024 to help you build your collection, or seek out something entirely new and champion an emerging artist such as Lenka Pavuk and Claire Castle who are new artists to the City.

Visit the website for more information www.yorkopenstudios.co.uk and access the interactive map York Open Studios interactive map.

Alternatively, a free printed directory is available from various tourist hubs and artist locations throughout the city of York and the wider city region.

Organisers recommend you plan your route to maximise the range of artists or organise your day interspersed with something entirely different! Whatever your style, it’s time to put the dates in the diary.