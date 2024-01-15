A BURGLAR has struck in York.
North Yorkshire Police say it happened on Wednesday, December 27 at about 5pm at a property in Leeman Road.
A police spokesman said: "Cash and jewellery were both taken during the burglary.
"Officers would like to speak to the person in this image to help further their enquiries.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Christopher.belk@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Christopher Belk."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information onto Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230246342.
