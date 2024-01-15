North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at in Terry Street in Clementhorpe between 11pm and 8am on Saturday night to Sunday morning (January 13 and 14).

Officers are asking residents to check CCTV or Ring doorbells between the times mentioned, as well as asking if they saw or heard anything suspicious in the area.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email: freya.smith@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call 101, select option 2 and ask for Freya Smith.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240007909.