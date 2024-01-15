Today (Monday, January 15) has seen a cold start with temperatures expected to sit at around 0C dropping to -2C from about 7pm, according to the Met Office.

Tonight will stay cold at -2C.

Forecasters expect early sunshine tomorrow with temperatures rising to 2C for most of the day.

The cold snap is expected to continue on Wednesday and Thursday with lows of -3C and highs of 3C.

Temperatures will rise from Friday and sit at around 8C on Saturday and Sunday.

Highways boss urges drivers to take care during freezing temperatures

Amy Fellows, National Network Manager at National Highways, warned that freezing conditions bring hazards on the roads.

She urged drivers to “take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected”.

“National Highways also reminds motorists to keep TRIP in mind ahead of journeys – Top-up: oil, water, screen wash; Rest: rest every two hours; Inspect: Inspect tyres and lights and Prepare: check your route and the weather forecast,” Ms Fellows added.

Meanwhile, yellow National Severe Weather Warnings for potentially disruptive snow and ice have been issued covering parts of northern Scotland and Northern Ireland today.