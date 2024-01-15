North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 7.15pm on Sunday (January 14) after reports of a fire at a house in Bishopthorpe Road in South Bank, York.

A service spokesman said: “Crews from York and Acomb responded to a report of an alarm activation in a residential property.

“On arrival, crews found smoke issuing from the letterbox of the property.

“They located a small fire in the kitchen of the property consisting of food that had been cooking. The fire was out on the arrival of the crews.

“The fire resulted in smoke logging throughout the property so crews used a PPV fan to ventilate.

“Two men at the property suffered smoke inhalation but refused the attendance of an ambulance. Advice was given to the occupants.”