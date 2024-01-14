FIREFIGHTERS wearing breathing apparatus were called into action when a car caught fire on a motorway near York.
Crews from Tadcaster and Wetherby responded to the A1(M) between Junction 45 near Boston Spa and Junction 44 at the Bramham Crossroads at just after 12.30pm.
"Tadcaster crew were called to assist a neighbouring appliance from Wetherby with a car fire on the motorway," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
"Crews used breathing apparatus equipment and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire."
