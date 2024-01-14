Next month, however, that’s exactly what will be on show in the Old Bath House at RHS Harlow Carr Gardens – a ‘menagerie of mosaics’.

A collection of about 20 mosaic artists who belong to the northern branch of BAMM (the British Association for Modern Mosaic) will be mounting their sixth exhibition in the Old Bath House from February 3 to 25.

The unique mosaics will include a range of mediums including glass, china, natural stone and found objects. All will be for sale.

Organisers say the artists have spent the last few months exploring the exhibition’s theme ‘ ‘collective nouns’.

So visitors can expect to see mosaics based on true collective nouns such as a ‘swoop of swifts’, a ‘gulp of swallows’ and a ‘confusion of guinea fowl’.

Flick Gillett's 'A Gulp of Swallows' (Image: RHS Harlow Carr)

Some of the artists, meanwhile, have invented their own collective nouns - including a ‘chatter of teacups’ and an ‘elongation of vertebrae’ (that’s a dachshund, in case you were wondering).

A spokesperson for Harlow Carr said the Bath House exhibition space was being divided into two sections for the exhibition.

The main space will hold the exhibition of mosaics themselves, while the back room will display smaller items such as coasters and cards - and mosaic kits, so that visitors who have been inspired by the exhibition can have a go at home.

Siobhan's 'Chatter' of Teacups (Image: RHS Harlow Carr)

“There will also be the opportunity to chat to the BAMM members who will be running the exhibition, many of whom offer workshops around the county,” the spokesperson said.

Entry to The Old Bath House is free but the usual entry fees (adults will apply to RHS Harlow Carr Gardens. The exhibition will be open daily from 10am to 4pm.

A 'Menagerie of Mosaics' runs in the Old Bath House at Harlow Carr from February 3 -25.