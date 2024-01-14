TWO elderly people have been freed from a vehicle following a crash in North Yorkshire.
Firefighters from Harrogate and Ripon were called to a two vehicle crash on the A59 in Harrogate this afternoon (January 14) to assist the ambulance service.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews used cutters to remove the front side door to assist with the extrication and also used an environmental pack to protect a nearby drain from oil on the road.
“The two elderly casualties were transported to hospital with minor injuries.”
