North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at around 8pm on Friday, January 5, close to the old airfield near Acaster Malbis.

A photograph of a man officers wanted to identify was published on January 7.

A police spokesperson said: “Earlier this week officers issued a photograph of the man they want to identify as they believe he could provide vital information about the assault.

“It is believed the man in the photo has links to Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh in Scotland, and Leeds in West Yorkshire, but could have travelled anywhere in the UK.”

The force also said it would like to speak to any motorists who were travelling along what is known as Airfield Lane that runs along the side of the old airfield at Acaster Malbis, between 7.45pm and 9pm on the evening of Friday January 5 to get in touch, including anyone with dashcam footage.

The spokesperson added: “In particular officers want to trace the occupants of a dark coloured hatchback that stopped on Airfield Lane at the time of the incident and near to the scene between the industrial estate and Acaster Selby.

“The man in the image, anyone who can identify him, the occupants of the hatchback and any other motorists who can help, should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for the Force Control Room.”

Police added that anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote 12240003055 when passing information.