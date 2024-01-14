Holgate councillor Kallum Taylor spoke out after the most recent crash in Acomb Road, on January 11, which saw a car flip onto its side.

Fire crews had to get in through the boot to free the occupant, who was unhurt.

Cllr Taylor tweeted in the immediate aftermath of the incident ‘Hope all involved are OK.

But he then added, in the same post: “How many more, @CityofYork/ @NYorksPolice?”

Speaking to The Press, Cllr Taylor said that the website crashmap.co.uk revealed that, in the last 24 years, there have been no fewer than 96 recorded crashes along Holgate Road and Acomb Road.

“That’s 3-4 every year on average – and likely omits many near misses,” he said.

Detail from crashmap.co.uk showing some of the recorded crashes on Acomb Road (Image: crashmap.co.uk)

He said the road was so wide it ‘almost invited’ some motorists to drive recklessly.

“Something could so easily go wrong,” he said.

“You’ve got a school on that road, two churches, shops at either end, a working men’s club, the Fox pub. We’re just asking for trouble.”

Cllr Taylor said a properly enforced 20mph zone would help.

But he said more was needed – including cycle lanes that ran the full length of the road, and a proper signalled pedestrian crossing at Acomb Primary School. “That’s a daily nightmare,” he said.

Acomb Road in York (Image: Google Street View)

Cllr Taylor admitted that Acomb Road wasn’t the only road in York that had problems.

More than a hundred people signed a petition calling for the city council to carry out a review of safety around Fishergate Primary School after a ‘near miss’ last week in which two children were almost hit by cars on a pedestrian crossing.

“It’s roads all over York,” Cllr Taylor said.

That is why it is vital that road safety is factored into the ongoing consultation on York’s transport system – and any transport strategy that comes out of it, he said.

Cllr Taylor says the new strategy should take account of data on road accidents.

Cllr Kallum Taylor (Image: Supplied)

“It’s great that we’re doing it (developing a new transport strategy) at last, but we mustn’t ignore issues that existed before the consultation,” he said.

“We’re not starting from Year Zero. We have years of issues.”

York’s executive member for transport Cllr Pete Kilbane said road safety would very much form a part of the council’s new strategy.

It was an issue that had been identified across the city in the ongoing consultation, he said.

Cllr Pete Kilbane (Image: Supplied)

He added that if people didn’t feel safe, they wouldn’t want to walk or cycle in York – promoting more walking and cycling is a key aim for Labour.

“So this is something that we will have to address,” he said. “All these things will be considered.”

York’s ongoing 10-week transport consultation was launched in November.

The online consultation features interactive digital maps where those taking part can report areas of concert such as pinch-points or red light jumping.

The consultation closes at 11.59pm on Sunday February 4. You can have your say at ourbigconversation.york.gov.uk/