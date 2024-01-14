Mr Reading, who has extensive experience of leading NHS trusts around the country, joined Yorkshire Ambulance as interim chief executive seven months ago.

He has now been confirmed in the post.

Speaking of his delight at his appointment, he said: “I am so pleased to be able to continue my journey at Yorkshire Ambulance Service, working with the Trust’s dedicated staff and volunteers.

“Despite the challenging operational pressures we face, I have thoroughly enjoyed my first seven months at the Trust and will continue to progress the implementation of our new strategy and provide the very best services we can for our patients and local communities.”

Since joining the NHS as a National Management Trainee Mr Reading has worked directly in the health service or as a management consultant for nearly 40 years - including 24 years as a chief executive of various NHS trusts around the country.

Peter Reading, who has been confirmed as the boss of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service (Image: Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust)

Before joining Yorkshire Ambulance, he was chief executive of Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

He has also been chief executive of University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; of University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust; and of Lewisham & Guy’s Mental Health NHS Trust.

During his career, he also served as interim chief executive at two other hospital trusts - Doncaster and Bassetlaw, and Peterborough and Stamford.

As a polio survivor, Mr Reading is also co-chair of the Disabled NHS Directors Network.

Commenting on his appointment, Yorkshire Ambulance Service chair Martin Havenhand said: “On behalf of the Trust Board and our partners, I would like to congratulate Peter on his appointment and look forward to working with him in the coming years.

“His extensive NHS leadership experience in complex and challenging organisations is already proving incredibly valuable to the Trust.”

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust covers almost 6,000 square miles - everything from isolated moors and dales to big cities. It provides 24- hour emergency and urgent healthcare to a population of more than five million people.

The Trust employs j more than 7,000 staff and has support from more than 1,000 volunteers. In 2022-23, its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) staff received 1,208,907 emergency and routine calls, an average of 3,312 calls a day.