The Met Office is warning that there will be an overnight risk of ice throughout much of the week ahead as an arctic airmass brings a cold blast to the country – and even snow in some coastal areas of Yorkshire.

But York and the Yorkshire coast are not included in the Met Office yellow weather warning of widespread snow and ice, which is in place for Scotland today and for much of North West England from Tuesday.

Today’s weather will be bright and cold in York.

Overnight temperatures tonight will fall as low as -2 degrees – and, with the wind factored in, the Met Office says it may feel more like -7 degrees by 8am tomorrow. Motorists should expect icy conditions.

Temperatures in York the early hours of tomorrow morning will feel as cold as -7 degrees, the Met Office says (Image: Met Office)

Further out, on the Yorkshire coast, there may even be some snow showers tonight – and again tomorrow morning.

It will be sunny all day tomorrow in York – but with a maximum temperature at mid-day of just 1 degree C. That will feel more like -4 degrees, the Met Office says.

Looking further ahead, Tuesday in York will be more overcast, with temperatures rising to 2 degrees c.

Wednesday will be bright and bitterly cold again, with maximum temperatures of 0 degrees C. Thursday and Friday in York will also be sunny, and slightly warmer, with temperatures at mid-day rising to 2 or 3 degrees C.

