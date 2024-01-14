The 51-year-old actress, who played the fiery Bianca Jackson, will return to Albert Square for a brief stint after exiting the programme.

Palmer, who is currently filming scenes for the soap, said: “I’m so excited to be reprising the role of Bianca.

“EastEnders holds such a special place in my heart, so it’s always a pleasure to be back.”

Patsy Palmer left EastEnders in 2019 and has taken part in other shows like Strictly Come Dancing. (Image: BBC Pictures/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA Wire)

EastEnders' Patsy Palmer to return to BBC soap as Bianca Jackson

The last time Strictly Come Dancing star Patsy Palmer was seen in Walford, her character attended the ill-fated wedding of step-daughter Whitney Dean (played by Shona McGarty) to Callum Highway (Tony Clay).

In the upcoming episode, she will be visited by Whitney and her partner Zack Hudson (James Farrar) following her off-screen break-up with Terry Spraggan (Terry Alderton).

The BBC teased that the character will return in “a special episode focusing on Whitney and the drama she faces in Milton Keynes” where Bianca now lives.

Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders executive producer, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome the fabulous Patsy back to the iconic role of Bianca Jackson.

“Although the character was last seen on-screen in 2019, Bianca still remains a fan favourite.

“We know our audiences will be thrilled at her return as she is thrust into the heart of the drama alongside step-daughter Whitney.”

Patsy Palmer joined the BBC soap opera in 1993. (Image: PA/BBC)

Bianca arrived in Albert Square in 1993 as the daughter of Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson).

She is best known for her tumultuous romantic relationship with Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen).

Beyond EastEnders, Palmer has been DJing since 2012 and previously competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2005.

She was partnered with professional Anton Du Beke (now judge) and also featured on ITV's Dancing on Ice which saw her couple up with skater Matt Evers.

Patsy Palmer will return to EastEnders in the spring of 2024.