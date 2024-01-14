TWO children got locked in a bedroom when a faulty door got stuck.
Firefighters from Acomb were called to their address at York Road in Green Hammerton at just after 8pm last night to free them.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “A crew from Acomb responded to a report of two children who had become locked in a bedroom due to a faulty door mechanism.
“Crews released the children from the room using small tools. Advice was given to the home owner.”
