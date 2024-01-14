A ‘DISTRESSED’ man has been located in York after a search by police and fire services.

Emergency services searched the river bank in Water End at 1.08am this morning (January 14).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A crew from Acomb responded to a request from police to assist with searching the river bank for a distressed male.

“Crews carried out a search of the area until the police located the male and took him into their care.”

