A ‘DISTRESSED’ man has been located in York after a search by police and fire services.
Emergency services searched the river bank in Water End at 1.08am this morning (January 14).
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A crew from Acomb responded to a request from police to assist with searching the river bank for a distressed male.
“Crews carried out a search of the area until the police located the male and took him into their care.”
Read next:
York Theatre Royal hosts photography exhibition from local camera club
'Spikey' the rescue hedgehog returns home to Bishopthorpe Palace
Outdoor visual arts project set to light up York building this February
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here