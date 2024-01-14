York Police's neighbourhood policing team will be in Tang Hall today to meet locals and urge people to sign up to the police's 'Community Message' service.
They will be at Burnholme Library on Fourth Avenue from 11am-1pm.
"Come along and say 'hello' and ask us any questions you may have," a spokesperson for the team said.
