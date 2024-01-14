York Police's neighbourhood policing team were in Tang Hall today to meet locals and urge people to sign up to the police's 'Community Message' service.
They were at Burnholme Library on Fourth Avenue from 11am-1pm.
Beforehand, they urged members of the public to "come along and say 'hello' and ask us any questions you may have."
