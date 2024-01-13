Officers executed the Misuse of Drugs Act warrant as part of a continued crack down on drug dealing in the area.

“Following the warrant and a subsequent further property search, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine and heroin, cash, offensive weapons and drug supply paraphernalia were seized from addresses,” a spokesperson for the police’s York Micklegate & East neighbourhood policing team said.

”A number of individuals are now under investigation for drug supply offences."

Following the raid, police have urged anyone with information about drug activity in their area to call 101, or submit a report on the police website.