Healthwatch North Yorkshire says the administrative processes people have to go through to access support - everything from how they are treated by staff on the front-line, to the experience of booking appointments or the forms that need to be filled out to access treatment - can have wide-ranging impacts on them.

Now the University of York wants to look at how access to mental health support can be improved by reforming these 'administrative' processes.

It is inviting members of the public who have experience of accessing mental health services to take part in a day-long workshop at the Principal Hotel in York from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Monday February 19.

Those taking part must live in York or North Yorkshire and have experience of accessing mental health services, through the NHS or local councils, either as a service user or carer.

They will be offered £75 for their involvement and travel expenses will be covered.

To register interest in attending, visit healthwatchnorthyorkshire.co.uk/event/2024-02-19/improving-access-mental-health-support