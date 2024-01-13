A post on the Ship Inn’s Facebook page on Friday afternoon said: “Now that the waters have subsided, hopefully for the year, we’ve begun the process of clearing up.

“Contractors will be with us soon, damages are being assessed and will be repaired, and before long, we’ll be open again!

“We’ll keep everyone updated when a clear date is available and we hope to see you all soon!”

The pub, beside the River Ouse at Acaster Malbis, was forced to close following flooding on December 11.

Flood waters got into the pub itself, necessitating a deep clean.

In a Facebook post on December 18 the pub said: “We’re following advice given and are currently awaiting an inspection to our equipment for potential damage caused during the recent flooding, so that we may get up and running at full service once we’ve been given the all clear on health and safety.

"Hopefully this won’t take too long.”

In a statement issued to The Press just before Christmas through the pub’s owner, Enterprise Inns, a spokesperson said: “Unfortunately the Ship Inn is closed due to flood damage and, following the all clear on safety checks, will be open as soon as possible.

“Please keep an eye on our Facebook page for further updates.”