Police officers and mountain rescue volunteers are searching in the area around Battersby and Ingleby, on the edge of the North York Moors, where Annie was last seen.

They are also asking walkers to keep a lookout for her.

A new image of Annie, meanwhile, also been released by her family in the hope it may help find her.

Annie Dryden (Image: Police)

Annie was last seen on Thursday January 4, when she boarded a train at 2.09pm at James Cook train station in Middlesbrough and got off at around 2:38pm at Battersby in North Yorkshire.

Since then, searches for her have been focussed in the countryside around Battersby, including Clay Bank, Ingleby Greenhow, Kildale and east towards Blakey Ridge on the edge of the North York Moors.

Police officers searching moorland for missing Annie Dryden (Image: Police)

There have also been house-to-house enquiries and searches of CCTV footage.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said today: "We are continuing to appeal to local residents in the area to check their sheds and outbuildings, particularly in the Battersby and Ingleby Greenhow area, for any sign that someone has taken shelter.

Mountain rescue teams have joined the search for missing Annie (Image: Police)

"The area where Annie was last seen is close to hiking and biking trails and we're also appealing to the outdoor community who may be out and about this weekend, to please keep an eye out for any sign of Annie and get in touch if you believe you have seen her."

A police helicopter and mountain rescue teams are supporting the search for Annie (Image: Police)

Annie is described as around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. She has dark hair with a distinctive blonde fringe and a scar about her top lip. Annie was carrying a green and black backpack when she was last seen.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of Annie or know where she is now, please call 999.

Please quote incident number 12240005550.