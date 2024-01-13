Emergency services were called after youths were spotted lighting a bonfire under a bridge in Whitby last night.

A fire crew from Whitby arrived on the scene at Spital Bridge at 6.42pm.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "A request was received from police stating a number of youths were lighting a large bonfire.

"Crew extinguished a fire measuring 1m x 1m consisting of rubbish and wood, using 1 hose reel jet."

 