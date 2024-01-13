Emergency services rushed to the scene at the junction of the A59 and A6069 at just before 6.30pm.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Police and ambulance were already in attendance upon our arrival and all occupants were out of the vehicles.

“The fire is believed to have originated in an Infinity car and spread to a Ford Transit, both with diesel fuel.

“(The) fire caused 100 per cent fire damage to both vehicles.”

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus doused the flames.