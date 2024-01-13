They are asking walkers out in the North York Moors around Clay Bank and Blakey Ridge to jeep a lookout for her.

A new image of Annie has also been released by her family in the hope it may help find her.

Annie was last seen on Thursday January 4, when she boarded a train at 2.09pm at James Cook train station in Middlesbrough and got off at around 2:38pm at Battersby in North Yorkshire.

Since then, searches for her have been focussed in the countryside around Battersby, including Clay Bank, Ingleby Greenhow, Kildale and east towards Blakey Ridge on the edge of the North York Moors.

There have also been house-to-house enquiries and searches of CCTV footage.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Over the weekend, the weather is looking clear, and many people, including walkers and cyclists may choose to visit the area around where Annie was last sighted.

“Officers will continue to be in this area and you may notice a heightened police presence. We would strongly urge anyone who sees anything which they feel may connect to Annie to contact us with information.”

Annie Dryden (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Annie is described as around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. She has dark hair with a distinctive blonde fringe and a scar about her top lip. Annie was carrying a green and black backpack when she was last seen.

Last week, Insp Andrew Ingram of North Yorkshire Police confirmed that police were becoming ‘very concerned’ for Annie’s welfare.

He said: “We… appeal directly to her that if she sees or hears our appeal, to please get in touch with your family, friends or the police and let us know that you are safe.

“If you prefer you can let the Missing People charity know that you are safe and they can pass on a message on your behalf. You can call them on 116 000.

“We also appeal to local people including hikers, runners, cyclists, local residents and farmers who are out and about across the moors and hills, to please keep an eye out for Annie and get in touch if you believe you have seen her. We are also asking local people to check their sheds and outbuildings for any sign that someone has sought shelter.”

Anyone with any information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting of Annie or know where she is now, please call 999.

Please quote incident number 12240005550.