POLICE have released a dramatic photo of a car being seized in the west of York.
The image was posted on North Yorkshire Police's Facebook page late last night, with the tag #YorkWest.
"Officers from the York Outer Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted the vehicle being driven by a male holding a provisional license only," the post read.
"The vehicle was seized and the driver reported for driving offences."
