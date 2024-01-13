The force says a total of 731 roadside tests were carried in December - with 18.6 per cent of those tested proving to be over the limit for drink or drug driving.

That was a 6.9 per cent increase in positive tests from the same period in 2022, police say.

North Yorkshire Police attributes the rise to a ‘more targeted approach to catching drivers’.

There were no drink or drug related fatal collisions during the campaign, police say.

Harrogate drivers were the worst for drink- or drug-driving, with 21 per cent of motorists stopped in the district testing positive.

The highest reading taken during a roadside test was 118 - with the person given a 28-month driving ban and a fine at York Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 21.

Police say the reasons for stopping drivers included: -

committing a moving traffic offence (522 vehicles stopped)

suspicion (138)

being involved in a collision (71)

Chief Inspector Alex Butterfield from North Yorkshire Police’s specialist operations unit praised members of the public who had reported suspicions of people driving while under the influence.

He said: “When it comes to catching those who choose to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the public is key and I want to thank every single person who provided information.

“Serious conversations can be difficult or awkward but they may just save a life.

“I would urge you to start a conversation around driving under the influence with family and friends, especially if you have young or inexperienced drivers in your household.

“If you suspect someone of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please always call it in.”

Arrests took place in the following areas:

Harrogate (21 per cent of motorists stopped tested positive)

Scarborough (18 per cent)

York (16 per cent)

Selby (13 per cent)

Hambleton (13 per cent)

Ryedale (7 per cent)

Richmond (6 per cent)

More than three quarters (76 per cent) of those arrested were men, the rest women.

Most vehicles stopped were cars, but motorcycles, large goods vehicles, heavy goods vehicles, agricultural vehicles and e-scooters were also stopped.

If you suspect someone may be driving under the influence of alcohol or dugs, police say you should call 101 - or 999 if the risk is imminent.

You can also provide information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.