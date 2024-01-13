A CAR has been left in a fountain in York city centre.
A resident walking through York at about 8.15am this morning (January 13) spotted this silver Mercedes car parked with its front wheels in the fountain in Exhibition Square.
The fountain is next to the statue of painter William Etty outside York Art Gallery and the King’s Manor complex used by the University of York.
”It’s really not clear what’s happening, but it’s been abandoned and there’s no police tape around it,” said the resident who didn’t want to be named.
At about 9.30am North Yorkshire Police were on the scene with a tow truck ready to remove the vehicle.
