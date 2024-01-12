A LARGE-SCALE visual arts project is coming back to York for a second year.
York BID has announced the return of ‘Colour & Light’ to the city from February 7 to February 25.
The project, in partnership with York Art Gallery, will use 3D projection mapping to 'bring the landmark building in Exhibition Square to life' and follows a successful launch - with York Minster - in 2023.
Carl Alsop, York BID’s operations manager, said: “It’s a great privilege to host a free event in the city during a quieter time of the year.
“It was incredible to see the cultural benefit to York throughout our 2023 event, with more than 45,000 viewers.
“We’re looking forward to building on that success with this year’s display, which is bound to create a positive impact for residents and visitors alike.”
Richard Saward, York Museums trust’s head of visitor experience, said: "We are thrilled to be involved with York BID's Colour & Light show and look forward to seeing the gallery's frontage brought to life.
“This event will kick off a fantastic season at York Art Gallery.
“The Aesthetica Art Prize 2024 exhibition will open on February 15 and Claude Monet's painting The Waterlily-Pond will be on display in York from May 10.”
Colour & Light is a non-ticketed, free event.
The projection will play every 10 minutes, between 6-9pm daily between February 7 and February 25.
