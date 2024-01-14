Wensleydale in the Yorkshire Dales has been named as one of the best places to go for a hike this winter "that comes alive in the snow."

It comes as the outdoor experts at Blacks’ have put together a list of their favourite winter hikes across the UK.

Whether you’re bored of your usual routes or you want to see what the area has to offer on a chilly day, let’s see what they said for those who want to head to Wensleydale.

What makes Wensleydale one of the UK’s best places for a winter hike?





The circular walk from the National Park Centre at Aysgarth in Wensleydale takes in three flights of waterfalls; a popular route for Wordsworth, Turner and Ruskin.

This “relaxing” hike is a favourite with photographers looking to capture that prize picture.

Adventurer Wendy McDonnell said: “Winter is my favourite season in The Yorkshire Dales. The landscape of the Dales lends itself to winter photography with an ancient landscape, limestone features and raw beauty that comes alive in the snow.

“A favourite local hike for me is a 6-mile route starting at Aysgarth Falls, then taking in the scenery of Wensleydale and a stop by Cauldron Falls in West Burton.

“Aysgarth has been a visitor location for over 200 years and for good reason. Both these falls were painted by the well-known British painter, Turner in 1816.

"This walk would normally only take 2-3 hours but when you are taking photographs you tend to stop a lot and time can drift by very easily so always be aware of the time and know when sunset is.

"Particularly in winter, the Dales can be quiet so let someone know where you are walking and when you will be back.”

She added: “Landscape photographers spend a lot of time standing around - usually waiting for that special light. For this reason, you need to dress for cold conditions up and carry layers - more than you might usually take if just walking.

“In particular, make sure you have warm footwear, gloves and a hat. Ideally, if you’re taking your camera, you need gloves you can easily take on and off to use your equipment. Take a warm drink and some food with you - you will find that your creativity soon wanes if you are hungry! And above all, enjoy looking for those winter shots!”

You can see the full route here.

