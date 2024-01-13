POPULAR entertainment show Gladiators is set to return to TV screens tonight - which is bound to bring back memories of York's very own TV strongman.
James Crossley starred as Gladiator Hunter in the ITV show from 1993 to 2000 - reprising the role in 2008 for a reboot of the show on Sky.
Tonight at 5.50pm, the BBC is bringing back the format - with a new cast of Gladiators and hosts Bradley Walsh and his son Barney.
What better time to dip into our archive to remind us all of Hunter in his heyday?
