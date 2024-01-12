North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at about 10.17am today (January 12) to Cowlam just over the boarder in East Yorkshire after reports of a crash.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Sherburn and Driffield attended a single vehicle crash.

"On arrival the vehicle was on its side with two occupants trapped.

"The crew released the driver and the passenger using cutting equipment.

"Both casualties were taken to hospital with minor injuries."