The Shed’s new album A Matter of Time has topped the UK charts after being released last week.

It is the sixth studio collection in a career spanning three decades for the group comprising Rick Witter, Paul Banks, Tom Gladwin, Tim Wills and Rob Maxfield.

The cover of A Matter of Time by Shed Seven (Image: Cooking Vinyl 2024)

They are now the British rock group with the longest gap between their debut album and first number one album.

The group earn the title with 29 years, three months between the first Official Albums Chart appearance of their 1994 debut Change Giver, which peaked at number 16, and landing at number one with 2024’s A Matter of Time.

'We've waited 30 years for this announcement'

“We've waited 30 years for this announcement, but the stars have finally aligned, and we're thrilled to announce that our album 'A Matter of Time' is number one on the official UK album charts!” A spokesperson for Shed Seven said on X (formerly Twitter),

“A huge thank you to all our fans for supporting us; and for everyone who’s bought the record … it really is a dream come true! Finally, we've got the gold at the end of the rainbow!”

The announcement makes the Sheds the first band from York ever to officially top the UK album chart.

Shed Seven perform at York Barbican in 2013 (Image: David Harrison)

While the band, who first rose to fame during Britpop, have been a mainstay on the album charts over the past 30 years, a number one album had always eluded them.

Their last highest-charting record was 1999’s hits collection Going For Gold, which peaked at number seven. Three other albums - A Maximum High, Let It Ride and Instant Pleasures - all also hit the Top 10.

The band will be playing A Matter of Time in full at three sold-out album release shows this month – at Kingston on January 25, Coventry on January 26 and Leeds on January 27.

Shed Seven frontman Rick Whitter performing at Fibbers (Image: Tom Smith)

For York fans, they’ll be staging two outdoor ‘homecoming shows’ - both already sold out - at the Museum Gardens on July 19 and 20.

Those York shows will feature special guest Peter Doherty, who features on the new album’s closing song Throwaways.

Read next: York rockers Shed Seven announce live gigs in Museum Gardens

The Sheds plan on keeping the momentum up with a 10-date record store tour which will take them all over the country, and last weekend also saw them hit Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch studio for an interview and a performance.

We've waited 30 years for this announcement, but the stars have finally aligned, and we're thrilled to announce that our album 'A Matter of Time' is number one on the official UK album charts! pic.twitter.com/2VEsvpU92d — Shed Seven (@shedseven) January 12, 2024

Rick Witter himself went public with thanks to the band’s loyal fans this week - and pledged there was more to come.

“Thank you for all the support over the years - and for A Matter of Time,” he said.

“It’s genuinely appreciated. We have lots more planned throughout the year!”