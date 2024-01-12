Oxygen plans to open in February, offering a free-jumping indoor park for all ages to enjoy.

Part of a chain with 7 branches across the UK, Oxygen is set to open on February 12 in the former Argos shop at Clifton Moor.

The site will offer climbing and soft play as well as trampolining and be a venue for birthday parties.

It will also have a parkour area, inflatable park, interactive sports pitch with AirTrack, airbag jump and trapeze and a strike arena.

There will also be peaceful play sessions for those who enjoy a quieter experience.

As reported in The Press last October, owners OFJ submitted plans to turn the former Argos store at Hurricane Way - which had been earmarked to become a Go Outdoors shop - into a trampoline park.

New Oxygen trampoline park coming to York

The owners have also applied for an alcohol licence to supply alcohol Monday to Sunday from 11am to 11pm, however opening hours are advertised as daily 9am to 6pm, but closing at 5pm on Sundays.

Along with an extensive café plus a separate quiet lounge, Oxygen York will have two VIP party rooms on the mezzanine floor and additional party areas on the lower floor.

Each party area is geared-up with the latest AV tech, birthday halo, kid’s throne, a dedicated host and plenty of frills.

Lynne Watson, manager of Oxygen York said: “Oxygen parties are epic. Our party offering has proved exceptionally popular at all our existing parks and Oxygen York will be taking them up a level - providing the ultimate high-end adventure-packed celebrations.

“We can’t wait to open the doors in February and unleash big-time active fun for the people of York!”

James Nickson, head of communications, said: “Oxygen York will be the first of its kind in this region. As pioneers of play, the investment in and opening of Oxygen York marks another important step in our mission to revolutionise the active play world on every level for all the family. With state-of-the-art installations, highly trained teams plus a packed timetable of activities including Oxygen’s glo-tastic Neon Nights - first Friday of every month - there is something for all ages - right through to the grown-ups!"

Oxygen York also brings 50 new job opportunities to the city, offering a range of career opportunities from managerial positions to Oxygen’s famous bouncer teams as well as party hosts and café staff.

Bookings for Oxygen York are now open at: https://oxygenfreejumping.co.uk/activity-parks/york/ There is also 20%-off all birthday party packages booked online before the end of March code: YORK20.

