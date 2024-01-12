As The Press reported yesterday, officers were trying to trace the next of kin of Paul James Harrison from York.

Read next:

A police spokesman said at the time: "Paul died at his home address earlier this month aged 46.

"The circumstances of his death are not suspicious and the coroner is trying to trace any family members, or anyone that might have known him and knows who his family are."

This afternoon the force has said there's been a positive update: "With your help, we have been able to contact his family - so thank you."