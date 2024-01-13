‘Spikey’ the hedgehog was returned to the grounds of Bishopthorpe Palace on Friday, January 12, after recuperating for a month at Dringhouses Hedgehog Rescue.

Keeping Spikey company on his return to the Archbishop of York's residence was Pumpkin – the two had spent time together in the shed at the home of Sarah and Anthony Patterson.

The two hedgehogs soon settled in (Image: The Office of the Archbishop of York)

Spikey more than tripled his weight in the 31 days he was cared for by Sarah and Pumpkin shot up from 86 grams to 698 grams over a longer period.

Sarah said: “Both of them loved wet kitten food, the pair of them would eat a full pouch in one go, along with their weighed-down bowls of water.”

David Atkinson, Palace Warden, who took the hedgehog to the rescue, was on hand to welcome him back and made sure that Spikey was released close to a special home that he had built.

Anthony and Sarah Patterson with Palace warden David Atkinson (Image: The Office of The Archbishop of York)

David said: “We see quite a few hedgehogs in the grounds here, and sometimes we come across ones that are obviously unwell, weak and thin.

“It’s fantastic to have Sarah nearby who works hard to bring the hedgehogs back to health.

“She has hedgehogs needing new homes, we have the space available to welcome them.

“We’re pleased to have this partnership with our local rescue centre.”

The gatehouse to Bishopthorpe Palace (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Sarah said: “It's great to be returning Spikey back home.

“Here at Bishopthorpe, there are lots of safe spaces for them to live and shelter and plenty of food available.

“Introducing hedgehog houses in different places also offers something more secure for winter hibernation.”