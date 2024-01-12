Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were on the scene around Lendal Bridge from about 2.30pm today (Friday, January 12).

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Press the service received a report of a woman in the River Ouse below the bridge.

She was rescued from the river and taken to York Hospital, they said.

A fire engine on Lendal Bridge today (Image: Staff)

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force had been alerted to reports of a woman who had entered the River Ouse from Lendal Bridge at 2.35pm.

The spokesperson added: "She was in the water for five minutes before being brought to safety by members of the public and awaiting ambulance and fire crews.

"She was taken to hospital for medical checks and, at 3.25pm, officers detained her under the Mental Health Act for her own safety. She will continue to receive care and support in hospital."

One witness on the scene told The Press that a fire engine was parked across Lendal Bridge during the incident.

She said: "Police were running down to the river. Crowds were gathered on either side of the bridge but I couldn't see what was actually happening.

"There were several ambulances, several police vans and a fire engine."