A person was rescued from a river in York city centre, the ambulance service has confirmed.
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were on the scene around Lendal Bridge from about 2.30pm today (Friday, January 12).
A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Press the service received a report of a person in the River Ouse below the bridge.
The person was rescued from the river and taken to York Hospital, they said.
One women on the scene told The Press that a fire engine was parked across Lendal Bridge.
She said: "Police were running down to the river. Crowds were gathered on either side of the bridge but I couldn't see what was actually happening.
"There were several ambulances, several police vans and a fire engine."
The Press has asked North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article