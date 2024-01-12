Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were on the scene around Lendal Bridge from about 2.30pm today (Friday, January 12).

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Press the service received a report of a person in the River Ouse below the bridge.

The person was rescued from the river and taken to York Hospital, they said.

A fire engine on Lendal Bridge today (Image: Staff)

One women on the scene told The Press that a fire engine was parked across Lendal Bridge.

She said: "Police were running down to the river. Crowds were gathered on either side of the bridge but I couldn't see what was actually happening.

"There were several ambulances, several police vans and a fire engine."

The Press has asked North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details.